Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 221,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $31,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

