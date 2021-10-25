Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

