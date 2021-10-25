Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.37. 695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $171.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

