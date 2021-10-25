Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $72.52 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $267.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of MP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. 51,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

