Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

