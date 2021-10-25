Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.01. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

