Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,444. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

