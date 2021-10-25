XSGD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $116.57 million and $1.05 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00070302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00102024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,860.00 or 1.00105276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.88 or 0.06616692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021275 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 157,112,267 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

