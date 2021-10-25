Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.28

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.28 and last traded at $175.73, with a volume of 28369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 62.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

