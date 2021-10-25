Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $172.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

