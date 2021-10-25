Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), with a volume of 244942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £199.66 million and a P/E ratio of -43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Wilmington’s payout ratio is presently -0.40%.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.