West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after buying an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $55,774,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $421.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

