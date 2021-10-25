Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently:
- 10/25/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $114.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $116.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “
- 8/30/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.15. 16,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
