Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently:

10/25/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $114.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $116.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/16/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

8/30/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.15. 16,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

