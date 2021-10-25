Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

