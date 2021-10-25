Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $266,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 158.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 342,441 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $13.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

