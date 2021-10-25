Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

