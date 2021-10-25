Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $116.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.15.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

