Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12,410.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $519,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

