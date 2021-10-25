Waycross Partners LLC Sells 15,313 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $211,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $240.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

