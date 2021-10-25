Waycross Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Fluor accounts for about 0.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

