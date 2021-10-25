Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,491,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $286.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

