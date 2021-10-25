W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

