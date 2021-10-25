Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

