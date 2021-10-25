Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $95,000 Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

