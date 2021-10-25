Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

