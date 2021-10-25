Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 44,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,014 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.