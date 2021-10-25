Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $195.75 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

