Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.97% of Cannae worth $270,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

