Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,572,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $260,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.