Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.39% of CarGurus worth $257,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 587,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 643,566 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

