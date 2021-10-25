Vanguard Group Inc. Has $273.53 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $273,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

