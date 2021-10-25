Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.95% of Paramount Group worth $263,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.