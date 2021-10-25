Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 32,246 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gentherm worth $267,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

