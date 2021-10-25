VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.22

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 106268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

