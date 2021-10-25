United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

