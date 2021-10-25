United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 33,482 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,482 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.37 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.