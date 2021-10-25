United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

