United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 313.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 140,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

