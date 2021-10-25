United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

