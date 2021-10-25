United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $107.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

