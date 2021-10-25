United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

