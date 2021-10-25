Ultragate (ULG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $55,005.43 and $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032217 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001063 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,396,095 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.