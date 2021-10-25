Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

TWTR opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

