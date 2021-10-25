Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 19,407 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,685. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

