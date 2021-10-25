Triton International (TRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Triton International has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

