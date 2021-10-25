Tripio Price Reaches $0.0008 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00208457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

