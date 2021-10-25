TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,061. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

