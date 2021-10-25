Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.05

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $907.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

