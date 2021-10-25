TradeStars (TSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $135,850.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00068782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00100839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,575.33 or 1.00031036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.96 or 0.06587863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021381 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars.

