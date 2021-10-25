Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,030 put options on the company. This is an increase of 646% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
ATI traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,721. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.