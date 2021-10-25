Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,030 put options on the company. This is an increase of 646% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ATI traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,721. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

